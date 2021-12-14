CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

079 FPUS55 KREV 141132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with 5 to 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 32. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 32 to 42. Lows 14 to 24.

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

7 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 39. Lows 12 to 22.

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 26 to

36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Lows

8 to 18.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 32 to 42. Lows 13 to 23.

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 9 to

15 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 5 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to

17. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

