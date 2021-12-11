CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

19 to 29. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches

with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then heavy

snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to

80 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Heavy snow. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

38.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 32.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 16 to 21.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

24 to 34.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 6 inches west of highway 395. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches west of highway 395. Highs 37 to

47. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs

35 to 45. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then

heavy snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 36.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to

21. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Highs 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 7 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

38.

