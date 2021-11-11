CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 27 to

37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 41 to 51.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Freezing fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Freezing

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 40 to 50.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56.

_____

