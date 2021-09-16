CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

_____

326 FPUS55 KREV 161032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 34 to

44.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 82 to 87. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 84. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 35 to

45.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows

31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 28 to

38.

$$

