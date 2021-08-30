CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

584 FPUS55 KREV 301032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

68 to 78. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows

44 to 54. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 88. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

80 to 90. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 43 to

53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows

39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

79 to 89. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

75 to 85. Lows 31 to 41.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

