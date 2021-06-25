CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

_____

411 FPUS55 KREV 251104

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

404 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-260315-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

404 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260315-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

404 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

CAZ071-260315-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

404 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ073-260315-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

404 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather