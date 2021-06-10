CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level rising above 6500 feet.

Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

47 to 57.

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94.

