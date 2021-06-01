CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

875 FPUS55 KREV 011032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

74 to 84.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to

91. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

