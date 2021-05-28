CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

_____

012 FPUS55 KREV 281032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 76. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 57 to

67.

$$

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

82. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 81. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

44 to 54.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather