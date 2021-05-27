CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 47 to

57.

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 48 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 100.

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to

60.

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 47 to

57.

