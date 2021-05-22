CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows

28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 33 to 43.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising

above 6500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 34 to

44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 67 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 72 to

82.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 71 to

81.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 33 to 43.

