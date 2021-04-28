CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

61 to 71.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

69 to 79.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

