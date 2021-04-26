CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

_____

151 FPUS55 KREV 261033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 60 to

70.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

66 to 76.

$$

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 65 to

75.

$$

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

