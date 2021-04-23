CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

lake level. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 63 to 73.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 32 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers, rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 61 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 68 to 78.

