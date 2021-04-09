CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

729 FPUS55 KREV 091032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 52 to

62.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to

34.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 26 to

36.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather