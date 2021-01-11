CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

534 FPUS55 KREV 111131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 43 to 53.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to

59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

22 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 48 to

58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

Highs 51 to 56.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 22 to

32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

50 to 55.

