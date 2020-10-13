CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

176 FPUS55 KREV 131032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 28 to 38.

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 30 to 40.

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 22 to 32.

http://weather.gov/reno

