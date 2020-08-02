CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows
41 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 43 to 53.
CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows
51 to 61.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
CAZ071-030300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows
43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows
45 to 55.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
CAZ073-030300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 36 to
46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 78 to 88.
