Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level lowering

to 8500 feet. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 43 to 53.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

87 to 97. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows 45 to 55. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 39 to 49.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows

41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 80 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 75 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 36 to 46.

