CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM

PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

50 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to

85 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Highs

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 25 to 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 47. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches west of highway 395. Highs 38 to

48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 45. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing

to 80 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 6 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

