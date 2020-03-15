CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches with 8 to

14 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to

10 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 5 to

9 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 11 to

21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 2 to

3 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 44. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 41 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches west of highway

395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 35 to 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows

19 to 29. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 43.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 22 to 32.

Mono County-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 20 to

30. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 34 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow likely.

Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 6 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 41 to 51.

