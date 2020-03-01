CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

_____

237 FPUS55 KREV 011131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 1 to

5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 24 to 29. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to

21. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 34. Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 21. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 24 to 29. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 1 to

5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 7 to

17. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

45. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and

rain. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

_____

