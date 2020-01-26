CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to lake level. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

54 to 64.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then isolated

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

rising to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Highs

41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

18 to 28. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

56 to 66.

