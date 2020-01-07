CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

_____

368 FPUS55 KREV 071132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-080300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 17. Highs 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to

36.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-080300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Brisk. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 40. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

$$

CAZ071-080300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 22 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to

23.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

CAZ073-080300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to

23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 26. Highs 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

_____

