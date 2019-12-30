CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

_____

738 FPUS55 KREV 301132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

PST TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 31 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

$$

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to 47.

$$

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

20 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

