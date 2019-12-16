CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

330 FPUS55 KREV 161132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to

34. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

4 to 14. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Light winds. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs

32 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers after

midnight. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to 47.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

30 to 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

8 to 18. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 42 to 47. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 49. Lows 24 to 34.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

zero to 10 above zero. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 9 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather