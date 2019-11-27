CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 8 inches
above 7000 feet. Highs 25 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
23 to 28. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to
15. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
21 to 26. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 5 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 19 to 24.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and snow likely. Lows 23 to 28.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.
Lows 26 to 36.
CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 32 to
42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
in the morning. Highs 25 to 35. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 7 to 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to 33. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 19 to 24.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
snow and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs
31 to 36.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of
snow, rain and slight chance of freezing rain. Lows 25 to 30.
Highs 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs 38 to 43.
CAZ071-280300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
west of highway 395. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 7 to
17. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 24 to 34. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 34. Light
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of
freezing rain. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of freezing rain in
the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
38 to 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.
CAZ073-280300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 3 to 7 inches
above 7000 feet. Highs 23 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 3 to 13. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs 19 to 29. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 1 to 11. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows 18 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows 24 to 34. Highs 34 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 34 to 44.
