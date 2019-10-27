CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
536 FPUS55 KREV 271032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 9 to
19.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 15 to
25.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 17 to 27.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 16.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows
13 to 23.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 20 to
30.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 23 to 33.
$$
CAZ071-280300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows
15 to 25.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 20 to
30.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 22 to 32.
$$
CAZ073-280300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to
45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 to 14.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 4 to
14.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 9 to
19.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 12 to 22.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather