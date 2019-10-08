CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019
_____
528 FPUS55 KREV 081031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
32 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows
23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 26 to
36.
$$
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
blowing dust. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 70 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs
53 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up
to 70 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows
19 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs
60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs
61 to 71.
$$
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows
27 to 37.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 27 to 37.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
$$
CAZ070-090300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
Highs 63 to 68.
$$
_____
