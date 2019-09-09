CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

_____

598 FPUS55 KREV 091032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ070-100300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 46. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze

through the night. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 41 to 51.

$$

_____

