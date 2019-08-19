CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 47 to 57.

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 43 to 53.

