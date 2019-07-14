CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019

993 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 90. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89.

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 42 to

52.

