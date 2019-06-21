CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019

711 FPUS55 KREV 211031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 63 to 73.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

40 to 50.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 69 to 79.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

35 to 45.

