CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to

58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to

81. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 76.

$$

