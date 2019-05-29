CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

_____

239 FPUS55 KREV 291031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level rising above 10000 feet. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 77. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 46 to 56.

$$

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising

above 10000 feet. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

