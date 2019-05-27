CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

7500 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 32 to 42.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

79.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

76.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet rising to

8500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet.

Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level rising above 10000 feet. Highs 59 to

69. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to

74.

http://weather.gov/reno

