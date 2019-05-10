CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019

_____

057 FPUS55 KREV 101032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ070-110300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

73 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

9000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level

9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising

above 10000 feet. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 28 to 38.

$$

