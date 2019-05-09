CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet.

Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet rising to

8500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ070-100300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 63 to 73.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

8500 to 9000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 55 to

65. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8500 to

9000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely and showers with possible thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

