Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to

10000 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level lowering to 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

70.

CAZ070-070300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 83.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to

10000 feet. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level lowering to 9500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

59 to 69. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

72.

