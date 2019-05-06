CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
043 FPUS55 KREV 061032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to
10000 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level lowering to 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to
70.
$$
CAZ070-070300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows
39 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
$$
CAZ071-070300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
73 to 83.
$$
CAZ073-070300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs 58 to
68. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with possible snow showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 9500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to
10000 feet. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level lowering to 9500 feet.
Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
59 to 69. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to
72.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather