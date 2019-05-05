CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

384 FPUS55 KREV 051032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

8500 feet rising to 9500 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 56 to 66.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 9500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 9000 to 9500 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ070-060300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 37 to 42.

$$

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to

9500 feet. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow

level 8500 to 9000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 30 to

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet.

Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

_____

