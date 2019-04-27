CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

511 FPUS55 KREV 271031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ070-280300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 62 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet rising

to 9500 feet. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to 8500 feet. Lows 28 to

38. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 72.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather