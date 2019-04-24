CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

_____

170 FPUS55 KREV 241032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-250300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

and Markleeville

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 65. Lows 30 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-250300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ071-250300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and isolated showers in the evening, then clear

after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

69.

$$

CAZ073-250300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 27 to 37.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather