CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

134 FPUS55 KREV 181032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 8500 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

65 to 75.

CAZ070-190300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

80.

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet. Highs

55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 32 to

42.

http://weather.gov/reno

