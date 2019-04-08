CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019

_____

287 FPUS55 KREV 081032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 9500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to

8000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

scattered snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and isolated snow showers in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-090300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

22 to 27. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then scattered snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and isolated snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather