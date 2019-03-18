CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019
591 FPUS55 KREV 181032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Light winds becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 7000 to
7500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet lowering
to lake level. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 22 to
32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
CAZ070-190300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 33 to 38. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 34.
Highs 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs 47 to 52.
CAZ071-190300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
27 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.
East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs
44 to 54. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to
36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
45 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 23 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.
CAZ073-190300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
51 to 61. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
24 to 34. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 7500 feet lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs
39 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 20 to
30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to
31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 16 to 26.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.
