Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs

35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 105 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 24 to 29. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.

Highs 40 to 50. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 32.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet.

Highs 37 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

27 to 32. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 25 to 35.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches west of highway

395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 38 to 48.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.

Lows 29 to 39. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.

Highs 42 to 52. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 39 to 49.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 23 to

33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 90 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 39 to 49.

