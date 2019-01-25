CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

_____

084 FPUS55 KREV 251131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 42 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 44 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

42 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 49. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 45 to 50.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 15 to

25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

19 to 29.

$$

_____

