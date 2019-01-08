CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
_____
976 FPUS55 KREV 081131
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
7500 feet. Highs 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 to
7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches
above 7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow
and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet.
Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs
37 to 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 18 to 28.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 41 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
6000 feet. Lows 28 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 25 to 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs
38 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 22 to 27.
$$
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to 47.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to
31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
41 to 46.
$$
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow
level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 85 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to
60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 16 to 26.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
36 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 15 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.
$$
_____
