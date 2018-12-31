CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
_____
159 FPUS55 KREV 311132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 21 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up
to 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 2 to
12. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 31. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph
decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows
23 to 33.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 18 to 23.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
36 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to
23.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to
25. Highs 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
$$
CAZ071-010300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 24 to
34. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. Highs
39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 36 to
46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.
Lows 21 to 26.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.
$$
CAZ073-010300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 18 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
6 below to 4 above zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up
to 90 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to
27. Highs 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to
26.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather