CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

735 FPUS55 KREV 172331

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-181500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain

likely. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 37 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-181500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 22 to 32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ071-181500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

49 to 59. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs

42 to 52. Lows 19 to 29.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely.

Highs 41 to 46. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 41 to 46.

CAZ073-181500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs

43 to 53. Lows 9 to 19.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 4 to 14. Highs 40 to 50.

